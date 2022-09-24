Bron Breakker reveals why he didn't use 'Steiner' in his WWE in-ring name

Bron Breakker revealed why he didn't use his father and uncle's last name 'Steiner' for his WWE career.

Last year, the WWE Universe was introduced to Bron Breakker, a second-generation talent and the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. Since then, Breakker has been dominating the black-and-gold brand by defeating major names in the process.

Fans have been wondering why the NXT Champion chose not to add his last name as it holds a legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on WWE's Table for 3, the 24-year-old superstar joined his father and uncle and explained why he went with a new name:

“I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking. That’s kind of how I came up with the name and I don’t feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers],” said Breakker. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Even with a new name, Breakker made waves in the black-and-gold brand and proved himself by becoming the NXT Champion.

Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Championship against two former champions

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker did the unthinkable when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship in January. Unfortunately, he dropped the title to Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match in April 2022.

Breakker shortly recaptured the title at the RAW after WrestleMania 38 Episode, he challenged Ziggler and won his second NXT Championship.

The 24-year-old dominated the black-and-gold division as he beat several notable names such as Cameron Grimes, JD McDonagh, and many more as he defended his championship. A few weeks ago, Tyler Bate from NXT UK came out and challenged the champion.

The two went at each other at Worlds Collide where Breakker won the NXT UK Championship and unified it with his own title.

In the weeks that followed, McDonagh and Bate faced each other to become the new number one contender. McDonagh won but was interrupted by the returning Ilja Dragunov.

Bron Breakker is set to defend his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunav in a Triple Threat match at TakeOver Halloween Hacov next month. It will be interesting to see if Breakker can remain the champion of the brand.

Who do you think will dethrone Bron Breakker as NXT Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

