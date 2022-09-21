Bron Breakker's next challenger for the NXT Championship confirmed by WWE

JD McDonagh has become the new #1 contender for Bron Breakker's NXT Championship on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Tyler Bate and McDonagh collided in the show's main event, with the winner earning the right to challenge for the title. Bron Breakker was on commentary for the contest. The two stars put on a hard-hitting and entertaining bout, and the match had a decisive winner.

They started with a sequence of near falls, as both men tried to get a quick pinfall victory. McDonagh performed a 450 splash from the top rope but only got a two-count. He then followed it up with a brain buster.

Later, they began exchanging blows, and JD caught Bate with a Spanish Fly. They then went to the top rope, and Tyler Bate tried to hit his finisher.

But JD hit him with another Spanish Fly and followed it up with his Devil Inside suplex finishing move to win the match via pinfall.

This means that JD McDonagh can now challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. After the contest, the two stars met face-to-face in the ring. Just then, former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance. The show ended with all three stars having a face-off in the ring.

