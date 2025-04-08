Bron Breakker's partner Izzi Dame sends him a message after his Spear on WWE RAW; reveals personal detail

Bron Breakker's partner and current WWE Superstar, Izzi Dame, has sent him a message. This comes after his brutal Spear to Carlito on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Breakker will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. The match was made official after weeks of tension between all four superstars.

On X/Twitter, Dame reacted to Breakker's Spear, revealing that he does the same to her every time she walks through the door. Dame was quite obviously being sarcastic with her comment.

"This what he does to me every time I walk through the door LMAO," wrote Dame.

Check out Dame's post on X:

Dame is currently signed to NXT, where she is a member of The Culling. She was initially accepted into The D'Angelo Family and even helped Tony D'Angelo retain the NXT North American Championship against Ridge Holland.

However, after D'Angelo's win over Holland in a Steel Cage Match, Dame betrayed the now-former NXT North American Champion. She sided with Shawn Spears, Broons Jensen, and Niko Vance.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker continues to dominate as the Intercontinental Champion and will be hoping to retain his title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

