Bron Breakker's undefeated streak ends in a first-time-ever match at WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 2023

Bron Breakker is one of the biggest stars in WWE's developmental brand. Today, Breakker's undefeated streak and title reign came to a stunning end when Carmelo Hayes beat him for the NXT Championship.

In December 2022, Hayes began his journey to the top when he entered the inaugural Iron Survivor challenge. He failed to win the match and proceeded to enter a feud with Apollo Crews on the developmental brand.

After beating Crews at WWE Vengeance Day 2023, Melo returned to confront Breakker. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker was undefeated on the developmental brand after winning the title from Dolph Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

The two stars have been the cornerstone of the brand but never got to face each other on the white and gold brand. The two finally met in a first-time-ever contest for the NXT Championship.

Melo and Breakker went out and delivered a lifetime performance in the main event of Stand and Deliver. After several shenanigans, Hayes was able to do the impossible and end Breakker's undefeated streak and become the NXT Champion.

