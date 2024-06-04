Bron Breakker sends a message after destroying current WWE champion on RAW

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker recently sent a message after brutally destroying a current champion on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The star being referred to is inaugural Speed Champion Ricochet.

On this week's episode of the red show, Breakker locked horns with the 35-year-old after the latter asked RAW general manager Adam Pearce to book the match. Ricochet started the contest strong, but the former NXT star took control in the latter stages of the bout, showcasing his incredible strength. Breakker ultimately emerged victorious after hitting a vicious Spear and pinning his opponent.

The second-generation star did not stop attacking The Human Highlight Reel even after the bell rang. He was later stopped in his tracks by Ilja Dragunov, who came to Ricochet's aid.

Trending

On RAW Talk, Bron Breakker said he had to make an example out of Ricochet after Adam Pearce did not put him in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

"Look, tonight, I had to make an example out of Ricochet. Not only to Adam Pearce but to the world because this is what happens when you do stupid things. Like Pat McAfee puts it all the time, like a bald stooge that is Adam Pearce for not putting me in the King of the Ring tournament," he said. [0:01 - 0:21]

Check out the interview below.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker sent a message to Ilja Dragunov on WWE RAW Talk

In the same interview, Bron Breakker talked about Ilja Dragunov assisting Ricochet after the match. The former NXT Champion made fun of Dragunov before making it clear that he was the main man of WWE.

"Now, as far as Ilja Dragunov goes, for attacking me after the match? A couple [of] weeks ago, Ilja, you said that I was the golden child, that is not the definition of intensity. Well, I gotta give it to you. You’re one of the best performers in the world, but me being the golden child isn’t any more intense than you fake yelling into the camera every week and holding your breath until your face turns purple (...) There’s only one bada** in WWE, there’s only one meaner than evil, there’s only one dog, and that is me," Breakker added. [0:22 - 1:17]

WWE has announced that Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov will lock horns on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in their much-awaited showdown.

Please credit WWE RAW Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback