"He's like Yoda of wrestling" - Bron Breakker showers praise on former United States Champion

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently hailed his trainer Fit Finlay as the "Yoda" of wrestling for his immense knowledge and in-ring IQ.

Bron Breakker has been quickly climbing up the ranks of WWE since his debut last year in NXT 2.0. The second-generation superstar impressed fans with his in-ring exploits and also made an impact on RAW during his appearance on the Red Brand. He is currently in the middle of his second reign as the NXT Champion.

The 24-year-old was the latest guest on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. Speaking about his coaches, Bron mentioned that he was training with Fit Finlay at the Performance Center. He stated that he owed a lot of his success to the Irishman and learned a lot from him daily.

Here's what Breakker had to say:

"Yeah man. I love Fit. He's awesome. I love showing up to work every day. It's so much fun. We get after it every day. Every single day we get after it, like a hundred percent effort from start to finish," Bron said. "Fit knows everything. We learn so much from him everyday. It's unbelievable, his mind. He's like Yoda of wrestling, you know." (From 8:32 - 9:15)

Bron Breakker will face Joe Gacy at NXT In Your House

The highly anticipated rematch between Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy will happen at NXT's next annual event, In Your House, on June 4.

At NXT Spring Breakkin', Bron defeated Gacy after a hard-fought battle, only to be attacked by his allies after the match. The challenger granted Breakker a chance to join his cause. The champion, however, remained undeterred and vowed to put an end to his adversary at In Your House.

It will be interesting to see if the NXT Champion can hold on to his title on June 4, especially without the champion's advantage, where he will lose the title if he gets counted out or disqualified.

