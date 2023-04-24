Bron Breakker spotted with former WWE Champion absent for 409 days

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker recently appeared alongside former WWE Champion Big E at the University of Oklahoma as part of the Campus Rush tour.

The two stars met up with the Oklahoma Sooners, possibly to discuss the company's NIL (Next In Line) program. The NIL allows the wrestling juggernaut to identify and develop future superstars to add depth to its talent pool. It also provides a clear pathway for collegiate athletes to get to WWE.

Before pursuing a career in pro wrestling, Big E played college football at the University of Iowa. Bron Breakker also played the sport at Etowah High School and Kennesaw State University.

The Oklahoma Football account shared a photo of The New Day member and the former NXT Champion on Twitter alongside several athletes from the University of Oklahoma.

The two stars also posed with the Oklahoma Sooners women's gymnastics team.

Big E opens up about his involvement in scouting for WWE's NIL program

Big E has been out of action for over a year due to a broken neck. During his absence, he's been scouting talent as part of the NIL program.

During an interview with These Urban Times, the 37-year-old star stated that he has enjoyed working on the program.

"I love doing it because it's an opportunity to reach out to college athletes and let them know, 'WWE might not have been something on your radar or you might not have considered it, but I'm telling you, it changed my life dramatically.' I've been able to travel the world, entertain people all across the globe, it's an incredible experience. I love it because I love college sports and I resonate with college athletes. Being able to present this to them is something that connects with me," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Big E's last match was on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where sustained the injury. It's currently unknown when he will return to the squared circle.

