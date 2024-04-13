Bron Breakker squashes former WWE champion on SmackDown after leaving NXT

Bron Breakker made his SmackDown in-ring return this week after leaving NXT. He was involved in a match against former North American Champion Cameron Grimes.

This past Tuesday night, The WolfDogs (Breakker and Baron Corbin) lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Nathan Frazer and Axiom. After the bout, the former cut a promo in the ring where he thanked the trainers, his tag team partner, and Shawn Michaels. He also bid farewell to the NXT fans in the arena.

Bron Breakker signed with the blue brand multiple weeks ago, and now that he's seemingly done with NXT, he can build himself up on the main roster. He showed up with a new theme song on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. After the bell rang, he and Cameron Grimes went back and forth in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Breakker hit the latter with a clothesline after he sped off the ropes. He followed it up with a few corner shoulder tackles. Grimes nailed Bron with an enzuigiri. Later on, Bron Breakker caught his opponent and dropped him on the mat after he came off the ropes. He then hit a spear to win the match in quick succession.

Do you think Breakker is a future world champion? Sound off in the comments!

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Breakker is a future world champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion