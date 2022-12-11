Bron Breakker successfully defends his title against former Intercontinental Champion

Bron Breakker defeated Apollo Crews to retain his NXT Championship Deadline.

Ever since Apollo Crews returned to NXT, he has made his intentions very clear that he is looking to become NXT Champion in the future. Finally, after weeks of calling out Breakker, Crews finally got his match at NXT Deadline.

While both men appeared to be friendly in the buildup to the match, once the bell rang, we got to see how much these two men wanted to be the champion. The match exceeded expectations as Apollo Crews took Breakker to the limit.

There were plenty of moments in the match when it looked like Crews would walk out as champion. But Crews' inability to put Bron Breakker away would only frustrate him further, bringing out a more vicious side to Crews.

The one-upmanship was evident right from the start as both men hit each other with similar moves. During the closing moments of the match, Crews went for a pump kick. He then attempted to pick up Breakker, but the NXT Champion was quick to escape before he hit the spear, allowing him to retain his title.

Breakker's impressive title reign will continue. However, after the match, Breakker was attacked by Grayson Waller, who won his Iron Survivor Challenge match, which means he is now next in line to face Breakker for the NXT Title.

