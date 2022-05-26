"It's growing on me a lot" - Bron Breakker talks about his name change in NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently spoke about the name change he received when he arrived at WWE's Performance Center.

Bronson Rechsteiner is a second-generation superstar and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Fans might know him as the NXT Champion Bron Breakker after he started working for the brand almost a year ago.

Before joining sports entertainment, Breakker tried his hand in the NFL. After his football journey ended, he decided to lace up the boots like his father and uncle. In a recent interview with Jimmy Varsallone, he spoke about his name change in NXT:

"That's just to be different, man. It's another way to make myself different from everybody else. I love the name man and I think it's great and it's growing on me a lot. I think the fans as well are helping me with welcome arms and I love it, man. I've fully embraced it and I think it's fantastic. I'm having fun getting creative with it (12:40 - 13:20)

He also touched upon the origins of his on-screen name during the same conversation.

"It's something I came up with. I thought of how I was in football like when I would go to block people and try to break people in half and I was sitting around at home and I was like I tried to break people in football and I try to break people in sports entertainment and well I could be like a breaker or something like that and here we are." (13:25 -13:49)

Interestingly, Breakker received a name change despite The Steiner Brothers' legendary status in WWE. Fans initially recognized him as the son of Rick and nephew of Scott Steiner. However, he has recently been able to carve his own legacy in WWE's third brand.

Joe Gacy got into Bron Breakker's head on NXT

Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy have been at each other's throats for weeks. Gacy has tried to gain the upper hand on several occasions and kidnapped Rick Steiner to get under Bron's skin.

Last night, Gacy upped his mind game and tried to spook out Bron before his heated battle with Duke Hudson.

Gacy finally got into Bron's head as he used a steel chair on Hudson to get himself disqualified. It will be interesting to see if Breakker can hold on to his NXT Championship against Joe Gacy at NXT In Your House.

