Bron Breakker has violent outburst following brutal match; viciously attacks 29-year-old star forcing WWE to cut the feed

Bron Breakker had a violent outburst following a brutal match, and he attacked another WWE star, causing WWE to cut the feed. The star in question is Von Wagner.

Von Wagner has had a career resurgence in recent weeks. His personal problems from his past have been incorporated into his storylines quite well, and they have helped fans see a more human side to him.

Breakker has displayed a vicious side since losing the NXT Title to Carmelo Hayes and has even attacked Von Wagner a couple of times, which led to a match being set up between the two men.

Both men faced each other in a brutal No-Disqualification match tonight on NXT. The match was as brutal as fans expected. Wagner was especially impressive against the former NXT Champion and even put him through a table. However, Breakker was able to rally and defeat him.

However, following the match, Breakker viciously attacked Wagner and placed his head against the steel steps before hitting him with the other steps, causing WWE to cut the feed. All that could be heard as the show went off the air were loud screams.

Baron Corbin, who was in commentary for the bout, also noted that Breakker hit Wagner while Vic Joseph and Booker T were stunned.

