Bronson Reed addresses vicious WWE RAW attack on Sami Zayn and Chad Gable

Bronson Reed sent a message to his followers after taking out reigning Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Chad Gable on WWE RAW.

"Big" Bronson took on Gable this past Monday after the Alpha Academy leader interfered in last week's Intercontinental Title match. The two were going at it when Zayn interfered to cause a disqualification. He wanted revenge on Gable for attacking him in Montreal, while also having a grudge against Reed.

However, the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner prevailed after hitting two huge Uranage Slams on Zayn and Gable. The Australian star stood tall as WWE officials tended to the two superstars in the middle of the ring.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Bronson Reed broke his silence and made his first comments after taking out Chad Gable and Sami Zayn. Reed used a Doctor Manhattan meme to explain his disdain for both superstars.

"I am tired of Sami Zayn and Chad Gable. I am tired of being caught in the tangle of their lives," Reed shared.

Bronson Reed will get a chance to win his first singles title on the main roster at King and Queen of the Ring later this month. Reed will face Sami Zayn and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bronson Reed sends warning to fans about his privacy

In a post on his official X account late last month, Bronson Reed warned fans not to send mail to his private address. The 35-year-old was uncomfortable that people were invading his privacy, but encouraged them to send him emails through the Performance Center in Florida and WWE Headquarters in Connecticut.

"Sending fan mail to my home address is a big no-no! I will not respond, and I find it an invasion of privacy. My home is for my family! Send fan mail to WWE headquarters or to the PC," Reed wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstars' privacy has been an issue over the past few years, with some fans harassing them at airports or during their private time. There was also an instance wherein a stalker found where Sonya Deville lived and tried to kidnap her back during the pandemic in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback