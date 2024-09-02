Bronson Reed backs former WWE rival after recent setback forces him to forfeit title match

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has officially announced that Bronson Reed has been removed from the Intercontinental Championship number contender's tournament. He was scheduled to step into the ring tonight against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. However, Reed was tested positive for COVID.

On account of his forfeit, the Australian star recently took to his X/Twitter to show support for his former rival, Pete Dunne, who is currently feuding with Trick Williams on NXT. Besides his rivalry with Williams on the developmental brand, the former Butch also qualified for the Fatal Four Way bout to determine the next challenger for Bron Breakker's IC Title.

Following last night's NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, Trick Williams released a diss track on Dunne. Bronson Reed, who got a victory against Pete Dunne on the July 8, 2024, edition of RAW, reacted to the track on social media and hoped The Brusierweight would reply to Williams with a UK Drill diss.

"I hope @PeteDunneYxB hits back with a uk drill diss. I'm here for it," wrote Reed.

Dunne has been making a name for himself on the flagship show as a solo act. In the last year, he was mostly known as a member of The Brawling Brutes led by Sheamus. This angle was brought to light by the Englishman, who recently wrestled The Celtic Warrior in a losing effort.

Despite failing to put away the Irishman, Dunne bounced back with a win over The Miz and Xavier Woods last week on WWE RAW.

Will Pete Dunne become WWE Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career?

After advancing in the tourney, Pete Dunne addressed his bitter rivalry with Sheamus. He hates the fact that the latter still calls him 'Butch' to annoy him.

Butch was Pete's ring name during his time as a member of The Brawling Brutes. The former WWE Champion also jokingly stated that he is actually calling Dunne a "b*tch."

"But for Sheamus, that sc**bag, to turn around and still call me Butch. To have a laugh at something that nearly killed my career," Pete Dunne said, referring to his time with The Brawling Brutes. "This is all I've got, man. And he knows that. All I've ever been and ever will be is a fighter. And to be demoralized and reduced to that name, it shows what kind of person he really is. I don't deserve it, and you all know that. But do you know what I do deserve after all the setbacks and backstabs? A shot at the Intercontinental Title." [From 0:8 to 0:42]

Meanwhile, WWE has teased a program between Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Jey Uso, after the former attempted to make things personal between him and Uso.

Who will ultimately prevail as the winner of the IC Title Tournament? Hit the Discuss button and name your pick!

