39-year-old WWE star hinted as Bron Breakker's next challenger

Bron Breakker may have already claimed the WWE Intercontinental Championship after putting away Sami Zayn on more than one occasion, but he is in dire need of a formidable foe. The company seems to be hinting at Main Event Jey Uso as Breakker's next challenger.

After qualifying for the Fatal Four-Way to determine who would face Bron Breakker last week, the champion addressed Uso potentially challenging him for his belt. He claimed that nobody from the Anoa'i family has beaten down the Steiners, and Mr. Main Event will not be the first.

Taking to Instagram, Jey shared WWE's social media post highlighting Breakker's message to him as well as his response. The former Bloodline member assured that the IC Title will be his soon. You can check out his IG story here.

A report that was making rounds online was that Bron Breakker's next title defense will be a big one and the company is planning to book it for Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5.

Jey Uso has his eyes set on two major WWE titles

Aside from his budding rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, Jey is also teasing an alliance with Rhea Ripley. With The Judgment Day being their common enemy, it is not out of the question.

Uso also has hinted that he and Sami Zayn will contend for The Judgment Day's World Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh. Looking back at his time with Zayn as part of The Bloodline, he claimed that they would bring back the "Ucey" chant:

"We're going to bring it back, Uce," Jey said regarding the 'Ucey' chant. "By far, Ucey, that segment [was the most] laughing on TV. That was the most coolest and embarrassing moment for me. I didn't know what to do. It was fun."

Whether WWE books Jey Uso hunting for both titles simultaneously or only one bears watching. Although the teases have been plenty on social media, his relationship with Rhea Ripley has not been established on the flagship show just yet. However, he and Zayn have already addressed their desire to go after the World Tag Team Championship.

Zayn recently underwent a stem cell treatment and there is no word on when he will return to red brand.

Should Jey Uso go after Bron Breakker or join Sami Zayn and Rhea Ripley to take down The Judgment Day? Hit the Discuss button and share your thoughts!

