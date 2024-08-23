Sami Zayn undergoing treatment following recent WWE title loss

Sami Zayn dropped the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, ending his fourth reign at 118 days. The veteran grappler then lost a grueling 2 Out of 3 Falls rematch, then worked three non-televised matches with one win over Santos Escobar and two over Ludwig Kaiser. Zayn is now taking care of multiple injuries.

The Underdog from the Underground began wrestling in early 2002. Since then, he has wrestled almost 2,000 matches for almost 100 promotions in around 40 countries. Sami's run has included around 26 championship reigns with 16 different titles. Needless to say, the former El Generico has led a successful career, but unfortunately, he has dealt with several injuries, including shoulder issues that required multiple surgeries.

Ivar revealed earlier this week that he was at the RejuvStem Clinic and Wellness Center in Cancun, Mexico, to undergo stem cell therapy. He has been out of action since late April. The clinic announced today that Zayn is also receiving stem cell treatments this week. It was noted that Zayn is undergoing the therapy for "a career's worth of nagging injuries," but they did not elaborate on any specific issue.

"You never know who is going to show up here at RejuvStem Cancun! Today we have WWE Superstar @samizayn joining WWE Superstar @ivar_wwe to receive stem cell therapy for a career’s worth of nagging injuries. Each superstar has spent over 20 years respectfully performing all around the world. At this stage of their respective careers, both IVAR as well as SAMI recognize the importance of taking care of their bodies so they can continue performing for the WWE Universe for years to come," wrote the clinic with the photo below.

Ivar has been on the shelf since late April. He announced that his injury was serious, but he did not elaborate. Ivar's fellow Viking Raider Erik has been out of action since September 2023 as he underwent neck fusion surgery. Erik and wife Valhalla traveled to Texas to receive stem cell treatments back in January.

Rey Mysterio visits same clinic as WWE Superstars

Rey Mysterio has been wrestling for 35 years. The WWE Hall of Famer has found major success in his career, but that success has brought several injuries.

The RejuvStem Clinic and Wellness Center in Cancun, Mexico, revealed just today that The Master of the 619 came in for stem cell treatments three weeks ago while Rey and his wife were on vacation in Cancun. The veteran high-flyer received injections in both knees, both shoulders, one wrist, and one ankle.

"3 weeks ago, we had WWE Superstar and the Greatest Luchadore of all time; @619iamlucha !!! Rey hot us up asking if he could come in and get his body taken care of while taking a little vacation with his wife in Cancun. We got him in and got him taken care! We provided rey stem cell injections for both his knees, both shoulders, a wrist and a ankle. After 35 years of professional wrestling, every now and then, you have to give the body a tune up!" wrote the clinic with the photo below.

Rey has not been on RAW since he and Zelina Vega lost to Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on July 8. He then worked both non-televised live events in Mexico, and all three in Japan.

