Details revealed behind injured WWE Superstar's latest procedure

A popular WWE Superstar has not competed since April, and new details have emerged about his recovery. The star in question last wrestled in a loss to North American Champion Oba Femi on the April 30 episode of NXT.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders is currently undergoing stem cell treatment during his hiatus from the company. RejuvStem Clinic & Wellness shared an update on Ivar on Instagram and noted that the veteran needed stem cell injections in various joints in his body.

The company also added that they look forward to the former champion's return to the ring with his tag team partner, Erik, and added that The Viking Raiders will become champions once again in the future.

Trending

"IVAR received stem cell injections throughout various joints to help him recover from some of the nagging issues bothering him. We look forward to see IVAR return to a WWE ring very soon," wrote RejuvStem.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out the entire message in the Instagram post below:

Ivar shares update on injured WWE star

Ivar recently shared an update on Erik of The Viking Raiders as he recovers from his neck injury.

Erik celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this week and sent a heartfelt message to his wife, WWE Superstar Valhalla (Sarah Logan). Ivar sent his tag team partner a birthday message and reflected on the only time the two ever faced each other in a match. He hilariously noted that he won the match and added that Erik was still working his way back to the ring.

"Happy Birthday to @erik_wwe !!!! This was the 1st time we met, only time we have wrestled (I won 😁) and we have been taking on the world together ever since. Everyone wish him a Happy Birthday! And a speedy recovery as he is still recovering from his injury as well!"

The Viking Raiders are former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions. Ivar spent some time as a singles star following Erik's injury but recently stated that he doesn't envision the tag team ever breaking up. It will be interesting to see when The Viking Raiders return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback