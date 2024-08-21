Absent WWE star shares positive health update 

A popular WWE Superstar shared a positive health update on social media today during his hiatus from the company. The WWE star in question has not wrestled since the April 30 edition of NXT in a title match against Oba Femi.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders has not competed in 113 days but shared a positive update on his Instagram account today. The former champion is undergoing stem cell treatment and detailed his experience on social media. He also shared several images in his post and wrote, "Never tell me the odds. The Return!" on his IV bag.

"Day 2 at @rejuvstem !!! What an amazing team, all working hard to get me healthy. 100 million stem cells yesterday, another 100 million today all thru IV. And 5 billion exosomes. Hyperbaric chamber. And more to come!!!," he wrote.

Ivar's tag team partner, Erik, celebrated his 40th birthday today and sent a heartfelt message to his wife on Instagram. Erik is dealing with a neck injury and has not wrestled since last September.

Ivar reveals if he would ever betray Erik in WWE

WWE star Ivar recently opened up about the possibility of betraying Erik in a storyline and suggested they would be a team forever.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the veteran compared The Viking Raiders to The New Day. He added that the two stars could compete in singles matches on the side but doesn't envision them ever breaking up as a tag team.

"I don't know, we're a package deal. And just like the New Day's a package deal I feel like we're a package deal... I don't know, I feel in my heart we're a team [and] when we're a team we're in this together. We wouldn't be where we are today without each other and I feel like just like the New Day we're not going to split up for anything. Maybe each of us has single stuff on the side but we're a team forever," said Ivar. [23:13 - 23:42]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The 40-year-old hinted that he wanted to face a member of The Bloodline earlier this week. Only time will tell when The Viking Raiders will return to WWE television.

