Injured WWE Superstar sends heartwarming message 341 days after last match

An injured WWE Superstar shared a heartfelt message today on social media. The star in question has not wrestled a match since September 15, 2023.

Erik of The Viking Raiders has been out of action with a neck injury for 341 days. The former champion celebrated his 40th birthday today and shared a heartwarming message on social media. He noted that he never thought he would make it past the age of 35 and thanked his wife, WWE star Valhalla (Sarah Logan), for giving him the best years of his life.

He added that he will be celebrating his birthday by lifting 450lbs, as seen in his Instagram post below.

Trending

"I never made plans to live past 35. But every year since 35 has been the best year of my life. Thank you for that @wwevalhalla. As is tradition, every year on my birthday I deadlift 450 pounds," he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Erik's tag team partner, Ivar, is also currently out with an injury. The big man provided an update on his recovery in June as he worked his way back to the ring.

Ivar shares update on when Erik will return to WWE television

Ivar recently commented on Erik's neck injury and claimed that his tag team partner would eventually wrestle again.

The 40-year-old became a singles star for a bit following Erik's injury. He battled Oba Femi for the North American Championship on the April 30 edition of NXT but has not returned to the ring since.

In an interview with TV Insider, the veteran noted that Erik was dealing with a neck injury and compared it to the situation Big E is dealing with. He added that it was a matter of time before his tag team partner returned to action.

"It’s slow and steady. It’s a neck injury. I had a neck injury a few years ago. Necks are weird. We all know with Big E, his neck was weird. It’s a matter of how you heal and recover. He is doing great, but it’s slow and steady. It’s a matter of time before he is back," said Ivar.

The Viking Raiders are former RAW Tag Team Champions, and Erik captured the 24/7 Championship once as well. Only time will tell when the popular duo will return to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback