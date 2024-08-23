Major title defense in the works for WWE Bad Blood - Report

One of WWE's oldest shows will return after two decades later this year—Bad Blood. As is the tradition, a Hell in a Cell contest is likely to be added to the match card.

It was reported a few weeks ago that the company is planning to end the blood feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a trilogy at the event. It appears a title defense for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is also in the works.

On the latest episode of RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce's decision—much to Bron Breakker's chagrin—was brought to light. An Intercontinental Championship Tournament to determine Breakker's next challenger will commence soon.

While no participants were announced on the flagship show, Viper Reports has disclosed on social media that Bron Breakker will defend the IC Title against the winner of this tournament at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 5, 2024.

Breakker's dismay at Adam Pearce was because he believed the latter was slowing him down. However, the titleholder remains confident about destroying whoever steps up to challenge him.

Cody Rhodes claims "surprises" are in store for WWE Bad Blood

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was featured in the promo for the return of Bad Blood. Moreover, the event will take place in his home state of Georgia. The American Nightmare has made a bold claim.

He stated that Bad Blood might be the biggest WWE event since WrestleMania XL in April 2024. Rhodes was seen in the promo along with hip-hop record producer Metro Boomin, who is also likely to make an appearance on the show. The champion also boasted about plans for his homecoming:

"Atlanta has always influenced culture. We are still Badstreet USA. Morehouse College brought Metro to Atlanta at a young age and he’s carried the baton for Atlanta ever since. ‘Bad Blood’ could be the biggest premium live event since WrestleMania and we have some surprises in store for the city," Cody Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare will fly to Germany next weekend for Bash in Berlin, where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

