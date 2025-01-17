Bronson Reed breaks character on social media by sending a special message to the fans

Bronson Reed has taken to social media to send a motivational message to the WWE Universe during his hiatus. He sent a different message to his detractors in the post.

The Aus-Zilla has been off TV since he sustained an injury at Survivor Series during the Men's WarGames match. He broke his foot after diving off the top of the cage and had to have surgery. He's expected to be out of action for several months, which means he'll most likely miss this year's WrestleMania.

Reed took to X to share a selfie and sent a positive message to the fans even though he's one of the biggest heels in WWE.

"Malo! Im banged up at the moment, and it's very easy to focus on the negative. But I just wanna say to all of y'all out there, focus on the positive, and enjoy life for a minute. Ps ... still f**k the haters," he wrote.

Bronson unfortunately sustained an injury while he was finally getting his big push. It'll be interesting to see when he will make his return.

Bronson Reed wants to be John Cena's final opponent in WWE

The Cenation Leader will finally hang up his wrestling boots at the end of the year. He'll undoubtedly go down as one of WWE's greatest.

Bronson Reed told Netflix that he wants to be John Cena's last opponent.

"I feel like I'm the perfect opponent for John Cena. If you've watched his career, he's always been fighting big monsters and trying to conquer them. I feel like I'm the final monster for him to overcome."

There's a long list of WWE Superstars who want to wrestle John Cena. It'll be interesting to see whether The Aus-Zilla will be one of them.

