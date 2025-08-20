Bronson Reed breaks silence after blockbuster match against Roman Reigns is made official

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed broke his silence with a social media update after his match with Roman Reigns was made official. The self-proclaimed Tribal Thief and his faction, The Vision, have been feuding with The Tribal Chief for a while.

Earlier today, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that The Aus-Zilla would lock horns with the OTC in a singles bout at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event is slated to emanate from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31.

Bronson Reed took to Instagram stories to share a graphic posted by a fan hyping the former NXT North American Champion's upcoming appearance in France. The text in the picture reads, "A TSUNAMI IS COMING TO PARIS."

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Bronson Reed shares a graphic ahead of WWE Clash in Paris. [Picture credits: Star's Instagram Story]

Elsewhere on the WWE Clash in Paris card, Reed's stablemate and Reigns' longtime rival, Seth Rollins, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso will step inside the squared circle and attempt to get the title off of The Visionary.

Bronson Reed sends a strong message directed at Roman Reigns following WWE RAW

After getting beaten up by The Vision twice on the July 28 and August 4 editions of Monday Night RAW, Roman Reigns finally got his revenge against the faction earlier this week. He got his hands on Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed and helped Jey Uso defeat Breakker in an Extreme Rules Match.

However, "Big" Bronson Reed issued a warning to Roman Reigns after the show. Speaking on the latest edition of RAW Recap, the 36-year-old pointed out that he was completely focused on targeting Roman Reigns. Reed claimed that it was time for someone to beat him and take his spot.

"Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career," Reed said.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when the two stars square off at WWE Clash in Paris.

