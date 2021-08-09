WATCH: Bronson Reed breaks his silence with a heartfelt message addressing his WWE release

It's been a crazy 48 hours for former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, who was shockingly released from his WWE contract Friday night during SmackDown.

Reed immediately commented on his release with a tweet in which he tagged every other major wrestling promotion in the world. Then, on Sunday afternoon, Reed shared his thoughts on his release by addressing his fans with a video message on Twitter. He stated that he was initially shocked and upset, but he is trying to be positive.

" I just wanted to reach out to you guys, and I'm just very thankful," said Reed. "The love and support that I've received online is just incredible. I was trending on Twitter, and that means a lot to me that a lot of you feel for me and will still continue to follow me no matter what."

Just wanted to break the silence. pic.twitter.com/RLYyRMDV7Z — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) August 8, 2021

Bronson Reed believes many doors are now open to him

Bronson Reed in WWE

Bronson Reed went on to thank Triple H and Shawn Michaels, his NXT coaches, and everyone who shared a locker room as part of the black-and-gold brand. It seems like Reed is quite optimistic about his future, as he made it clear that he intends to keep proving that he's the best super heavyweight in the world.

"I am staying positive," said Reed. "And I do believe I am, bar none the best super heavyweight in the world. And I'll continue to prove that. So, as they say, one door closes, and another one opens, but for me, many doors are open. And now it's just about which one I want to walk through."

Are you surprised that WWE released Bronson Reed? Where do you think he'll end up next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes from above, please credit Bronson Reed and leave a link back to this article for the transcription.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Colin Tessier