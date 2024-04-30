Bronson Reed breaks silence after viciously attacking two WWE Superstars on RAW

Bronson Reed is staying on RAW after being picked by the brand in the 2024 WWE Draft. He was in action on Monday and viciously attacked two prominent superstars.

The Auszilla challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW. He got a shot at the gold after attacking Zayn backstage last week but failed to win the title after Chad Gable attacked the champion to cause a disqualification.

Gable applied the Ankle Lock on Zayn before Reed hit a Tsunami to crush the Intercontinental Champion. The former NXT North American Champion was not finished as he attacked the Alpha Academy member as well. He hit the former Olympian with a Death Valley Driver, standing over the two superstars in the middle of the ring.

Bronson Reed recently celebrated his dirty work on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself standing tall and hoisting the Intercontinental Championship with Sami Zayn and Chad Gable in the middle of the ring flat on their backs.

"STAND TALL #WWE #WWERAW #BRONSONREED #BIG #MIGHTY #KING," Reed wrote.

It's unclear what is next for Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, and Chad Gable. Zayn is being hunted after beating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. Gable wants another shot at the title, while Reed would feel the same way after what happened on Monday.

With Backlash France happening on Saturday, it might not be too late to have a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Title.

Bronson Reed not happy with some WWE fans

Bronson Reed recently expressed his disappointment with some fans on social media. He was not happy that fan mail was reaching his private address and told his followers to not practice it.

He was willing to reply to fan mail as long as it was delivered to the WWE Performance Center in Florida or WWE Headquarters in Connecticut.

"Sending fan mail to my home address is a big NO NO. I will not respond, and I find it an invasion of privacy. My home is for my family! Send fan mail to WWE Headquarters or to the PC," Reed wrote.

Expand Tweet

Replying to fan mail is part of the job for every WWE Superstar but if they feel like their privacy is getting invaded, they have the right to not respond. Privacy issues have crept up recently with some fans crowding wrestlers at the airport for their autographs.