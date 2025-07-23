Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker finally get a WWE tag team name

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have been left to hold the fort while Seth Rollins is injured. The duo will be taking on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso next weekend at SummerSlam in a major tag team match.Ahead of the show, Bronson Reed has taken to Instagram, where he revealed that the duo's name is The Bronsons. This makes sense since both men are called Bron, but them having an official name could also mean that they will work together as a team much more after SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBronson Reed and Bron Breakker were an interesting pairing a few months ago, but they've since had time to gel, which could now be their biggest advantage.This is particularly relevant since Jey Uso and Roman Reigns may not be on the same page, as they haven't teamed up in tag team action in over four years, and Reigns laid down this challenge without even asking his cousin.Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will have Paul Heyman in their cornerThe one deciding factor here could be that Bron and Bronson will have Paul Heyman in their corner. Heyman was the brains behind Reigns' dominant run as The Tribal Chief and one of the reasons he was able to remain champion for four years. The Wiseman betrayed Roman at WrestleMania when he aligned with Seth Rollins, which is why Roman Reigns has targeted the two men since his return. Seth Rollins' knee injury has forced him out of action in recent weeks, which could now have a major effect on SummerSlam and the shows that follow. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins is Mr Money in the Bank, but it's unclear what will happen to the contract in his absence. There is speculation that the injury could be a work, but all will most likely become clear at SummerSlam.