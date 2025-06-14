  • home icon
  Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker get new name as a WWE tag team

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker get new name as a WWE tag team

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Jun 14, 2025 11:01 GMT
They finally have a name! (image via WWE)
They finally have a name! (image via WWE)

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker invaded WWE SmackDown last night to send a message to LA Knight, who cost Breakker his King of the Ring match on RAW.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman didn't make the trip to Kentucky, but the duo was able to complete their task without them, and following the show, Bronson Reed took to Instagram to seemingly reveal a new name for the group.

Reed shared a picture of the two men with the caption:

"The Bronsons."

Bronson and Breakker have only been together as a team for a few weeks, but have already proven that they can work together cohesively and could be a real threat to anyone holding tag team gold in WWE at present.

It appears that even the stars on SmackDown are not safe, since Bronson and Breakker didn't allow the brand split to stop them from achieving their goals. This could be the start of something big for the duo now that they seem to have a new name.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker helped Seth Rollins become Mr. Money in the Bank

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have an issue with LA Knight dating back to Money in the Bank. They cost him the chance to win the contract when they interfered to help Seth Rollins win instead.

LA Knight took offense to this and decided that the best revenge would be to cost Bron Breakker his place in the King of the Ring tournament, which led to the two men returning the favor on SmackDown.

The issue here is that Reed has a spot in the tournament on RAW, and LA Knight could now decide to invade RAW and cost him. This could be an interesting back-and-forth that lasts several weeks heading into Night of Champions, potentially culminating in a singles or tag-team bout.

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Arsh Das
