  Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker officially have a tag team name; no longer known as The Vision 

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker officially have a tag team name; no longer known as The Vision 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:48 GMT
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have a new tag team name
Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have a new tag team name

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are set to face off against The Usos at Wrestlepalooza in less than two weeks in what could be one of the biggest matches of their career as a team.

The Usos have paved a Hall of Fame career in the tag team division, and a win could send Reed and Breakker to the next level in WWE. Ahead of the premium live event, Bronson Reed took to his Instagram and seemingly revealed that the two-man team is called The Brons, which has changed from The Bronsons, which was their name for several weeks.

"BRONS. #THEVISION," he wrote in the caption.
This is quite interesting because the duo has been referred to as The Vision even when they are not with Seth Rollins, but it seems that isn't the case. In fact, The Vision is all four men, including Rollins and Paul Heyman, but the tag team is just the Brons.

It seems that much like The Kabuki Warriors were inside Damage CTRL, the Brons will continue to operate inside The Vision.

Will Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker reunite with Seth Rollins following Wrestlepalooza?

The Vision appears to have its own issues at the moment, with Reed and Breakker settling problems with The Usos, while Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch take on CM Punk and AJ Lee. Paul Heyman remains sidelined after his attack at the hands of Roman Reigns in Paris, so the group has been divided.

It seems that once all five members have settled their current issues, they will come together again, but it is interesting that Rollins hasn't stepped up to help Bron and Bronson Reed in their feud with The Usos, instead taking a backseat to see if they are able to fix it alone.

If Heyman returns following Wrestlepalooza, he could help reunite the group, provided they all emerge victorious in their respective matches on September 20th.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
