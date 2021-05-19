Bronson Reed captures North American Championship on WWE NXT

Bronson Reed has finally won his first Championship on NXT as he claimed the North American Title in impressive fashion.

On this week's main event of WWE NXT, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to capture the gold. The Colossal One is the ninth man to hold the NXT North American Championship.

The steel cage match was worthy of something you would see on an NXT TakeOver event with a lot of fast action and high-impact spots between Reed and Gargano.

Throughout the match, Austin Theory assisted his stablemate at ringside in attempts to help him retain his title.

The finish of the match saw Bronson Reed overcome two-on-one odds and hit two Tsunami Splashes on Gargano to pick up the pinfall victory inside the steel cage.

Bronson Reed wins gold on the 14th anniversary of his first wrestling match

It was a special night for the Colossal One as it was the 14th anniversary of his first professional wrestling match.

Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed have been feuding for months now, and a steel cage match between these two men was the perfect culmination that led to the title change.

One would think Gargano will demand an immediate rematch for the title, and that match could happen as soon as NXT TakeOver: In Your House next month.

This marks Reed's first championship in WWE, and he was clearly emotional following the match, not hiding his feelings from the WWE Universe.

Next week's show will feature another title match as Karrion Kross will defend the NXT Championship against the former champion, Finn Balor.

The black and gold brand is going out of its way to make their shows must-see as of late, and hopefully, that starts to pay off with a rise in viewership.

What did you think of the main event match tonight between Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano? Are you happy with the North American title change?