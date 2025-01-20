Bronson Reed celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has been absent from the squared circle due to injury. The Aussie posted a social media update to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The auspicious day is observed on the third Monday of January every year, marking a federal holiday in the United States to honor Nobel Peace Prize Winner Martin Luther King Jr. It was first observed on January 20, 1986, three years after being signed into law.

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being observed on January 20. WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently took to his Instagram account to honor MLK. The 36-year-old posted a picture of the historic figure from his iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed opens up about his unfortunate injury

Bronson Reed injured his foot during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The RAW Superstar had aligned himself with Solo Sikoa and his men for the premium live event.

Earlier this month, Reed posted an X/Twitter update to discuss details about the devastating injury. He revealed that his talus bone smashed in half and had to be repaired surgically with screws. Bronson further noted that he would be out of action until after WrestleMania 41:

"Let's clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I, unfortunately, smashed my talus bone completely in half. I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot. Now, this means I won't be at Raw Netflix Premiere. Don't expect a rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no mania. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I've had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It's not merely a fracture!" he said.

Bronson Reed picked up momentum after taking out former WWE Champion Seth Rollins on the August 5, 2024 edition of RAW. Unfortunately, his dominant run ended abruptly due to the unfortunate injury. Only time will tell how long it will take for the Aussie to return to the squared circle.

