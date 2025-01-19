Bronson Reed claims everything he does is a shoot

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed made an interesting claim in a recent social media update. The 36-year-old is currently out of action due to an ankle injury.

The former NXT North American Champion injured his foot after jumping off the top of the steel cage onto a table during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. He had joined forces with Solo Sikoa and his men to compete with The Original Bloodline and CM Punk at the show. Reed underwent an injury and has not entered the wrestling ring since.

Amid his injury hiatus, Bronson Reed has been very active on social media, sharing his thoughts on several major developments. He recently took to his X/Twitter account to claim that while real life is a work, everything he does is a shoot.

"I keep saying it. Real life is a work. What I do is a shoot," he wrote.

Bronson Reed teases a WWE match with John Cena

WWE legend John Cena kicked off his much-awaited Farewell Tour on the RAW Netflix Premiere. During the show, the Cenation leader announced his participation in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match after teasing matches against several top stars.

As WWE posted a clip of John Cena's promo to ask fans who the veteran should face before his retirement, Bronson reshared the X/Twitter post and made a bold statement. The Aussie called himself the perfect Cena antagonist and said he was sure the 47-year-old was scared of him.

"I'm the perfect Cena antagonist. I'm down once I'm cleared ... But I'm sure homies scared," he wrote.

Bronson Reed was in the middle of a dominant run before the unfortunate injury. It remains to be seen when he will make his much-awaited return to the squared circle.

