Bronson Reed comes clean: The Vision member finally addresses Seth Rollins assault

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed along with Bron Breakker have been terrorising Monday Night RAW as the Vision for the past few months. However, things were not the same between the two as they had a major feud just last year. During a recent interview, Bronson Reed addressed his assault on Rollins from last year.

During the later half of 2024, the Visionary was involved in a grudge feud with Bronson Reed. On an episode of RAW, Reed hit the current World Heavyweight Champion with six consecutive Tsunamis. This led to their match at last year's Crown Jewel PLE which Seth ended up winning.

Before his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, Bronson Reed sat in an interview with The West Sport. During the interview he talked about his assault on Rollins from RAW last year and how well the fans received it.

"I had a big moment in WWE last year where my now friend Seth Rollins, I gave him six tsunamis and I could feel after everyone ,the crowd just building and building and building. By the time I got to that sixth tsunami, the crowd was going insane." he said. [5:00-5:12]

It was very shocking when Reed was revealed as the newest member of the Vision at Saturday Night's Main Event few months ago.

Seth Rollins is set to face Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins will be facing Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship this week at the Crown Jewel event. This match has re-ignited an old rivalry that carried WWE in 2022.

Rollins was Cody's first opponent when he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The two had an amazing trilogy that ended with Cody Rhodes defeating Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match with a torn pec. Rollins couldn't even defeat Cody even once during their rivalry.

It will be interesting to see if the World Heavyweight Champion can finally break his losing streak and defeat the Undisputed WWE Champion.

