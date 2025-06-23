  • home icon
Bronson Reed confesses issues before WWE RAW; makes threat

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 23, 2025 01:07 GMT
Bronson Reed has been a destructive force on WWE RAW [Image source: WWE.com]

RAW Superstar Bronson Reed confessed that he was facing issues before WWE RAW. He also sent out a threatening message.

Bronson Reed is one of the most menacing WWE Superstars in the ring. Over the past year, he has showcased his dominance by taking out multiple stars, including Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, among others. However, now Reed has joined forces with his former rival Rollins after returning from injury a few weeks ago. Since then, he has looked even more menacing than before. If that wasn't enough, he now has a reason to be upset, which won't bode well for any star on RAW.

The WWE star took to social media to say that he has spent the entire day getting delayed and was going to be really angry during RAW tomorrow:

"Spent a whole day getting delayed, still happening. Just know im gonna be real pissed heading into Raw tomorrow. Goodluck."

You can check out his tweet below:

Bronson Reed sent a warning to Jey Uso

Ever since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW, Jey Uso has been on a quest to get back the title. Currently, he's participating in the King of the Ring Tournament.

During his first round match, Jey Uso was able to defeat Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in a Fatal Four-Way qualifying match after LA Knight got involved and cost Reed. Now, Jey is set to face off against Cody Rhodes in the semifinal match tomorrow on RAW.

Ahead of the match, the Aussie star took to social media to say he hadn't forgotten about Jey Uso but was focused on LA Knight for now.

"I'll get back to yeet-man. Yeah-man, on my mind." wrote Reed.

It will be interesting to see what destruction Reed will cause during WWE RAW tomorrow.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
