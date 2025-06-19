Jey Uso receives a warning from member of Seth Rollins' faction ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes

Jey Uso is set to face Cody Rhodes in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Ahead of their match, The Yeet Master has received a warning from Bronson Reed.

Reed was pinned by Jey in a Fatal Four-Way Match on this week's RAW. With the win, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion qualified for the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament.

On X, Bronson Reed warned Jey Uso by claiming that he hasn't forgotten about the latter and shared a photo of him standing tall over the OG Bloodline member.

"I'll get back to yeet-man. Yeah-man, on my mind." wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X:

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with Jey Uso's match on WWE RAW

Vince Russo believes the heels involved in the Fatal Four-Way Match should've attacked Jey Uso's ribs. He also criticized the 39-year-old superstar for not selling his rib injury after twice connecting with the Uso Splash.

Speaking on The Brand, Russo said the following:

"Bro, Jey Uso is going out there with taped ribs. Not one heel is trying to take the tape off, not one heel is working the ribs, and then, bro, he splashes off the top rope twice and never sells the ribs. So, brother, why are you going out there with taped ribs in the first place? They never used it, Bin. Bin, this is wrestling 101. We've seen every heel since Don Leo Jonathan rip off the tape and work on the freaking ribs. The heels did not go after that, and then he's splashing twice, never selling the rib."

Cody Rhodes saved Jey Uso on this week's RAW after he found himself outnumbered against Seth Rollins and his group. Uso and Rhodes are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions but will cross paths in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament.

