Wrestling veteran calls out Jey Uso following recent WWE match

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has called out Jey Uso for one specific reason following his most recent in-ring appearance on Monday Night RAW. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion competed in the first-round match of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament on the show.

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther last week on the red brand, The YEET Master stepped inside the squared circle with taped ribs to take on Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev. The chaotic bout, which saw multiple stars come out to take out their rivals, ended with Uso pinning Reed to secure the win.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, the former WWE head writer criticized Jey Uso for not selling his rib injury. He questioned the promotion's decision to have the 39-year-old come out all taped up when he was not going to sell the injury and nail his opponent with the top rope splash twice. Russo also suggested that the heels should have gone after the taped ribs.

"Bro, Jey Uso is going out there with taped ribs. Not one heel is trying to take the tape off, not one heel is working the ribs, and then, bro, he splashes off the top rope twice and never sells the ribs. So, brother, why are you going out there with taped ribs in the first place? They never used it, Bin. Bin, this is wrestling 101. We've seen every heel since Don Leo Jonathan rip off the tape and work on the freaking ribs. The heels did not go after that, and then he's splashing twice, never selling the rib," he said. [From 10:35 to 11:24]

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Jey Uso to face former tag team partner next in the King of the Ring tournament

Jey Uso's hard-fought win on Monday Night RAW helped him advance to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, where he will compete with Cody Rhodes next week. The two had teamed up recently to defeat John Cena and Logan Paul at WWE Money in the Bank.

The American Nightmare defeated Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura in his first-round match last week on SmackDown. In the other semifinal match, Randy Orton will lock horns with Sami Zayn this Friday.

Only time will tell which two superstars advance to the final to battle it out for the crown at WWE Night of Champions on June 28.

