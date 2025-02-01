Bronson Reed confirms WWE Royal Rumble status

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has officially confirmed his status for the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He has been out of action for the past three months.

The King of Monsters teamed up with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series in November 2024. However, Reed legitimately suffered an ankle injury while performing a high-risk maneuver.

With the Royal Rumble just hours away, the former NXT North American Champion provided an update on his in-ring status for the 30-man gimmick contest. Today, on X (formerly Twitter), Bronson Reed confirmed that he would not be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match due to his ongoing recovery.

Trending

The Colossal used this opportunity to declare his ambition to become a dominant force in WWE, positioning himself as the "necessary evil" needed to rule the company.

"2.1.25. UPDATE. For those thinking I will be in tonight's Rumble, you are a fool. I'm still not standing on 2 feet. However, I am now putting myself into the mental landscape to become the necessary evil I need to be to RULE @WWE. REBUILD. CHANGE. RESET. - THE WAVE GOD," he wrote.

Check out Reed's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed wants to face WWE legend

John Cena will be in action tonight at the Royal Rumble, officially marking the beginning of his Farewell Tour. The 16-time WWE World Champion was the first to announce his participation in this year's multi-man contest.

In an interview with Netflix, Bronson Reed declared himself the ideal opponent for The Franchise Player. He highlighted John Cena's career-long pattern of facing and defeating formidable opponents, positioning himself as the final and most challenging obstacle for The Face That Runs The Place.

"I feel like I'm the perfect opponent for John Cena. If you've watched his career, he's always been fighting big monsters and trying to conquer them. I feel like I'm the final monster for him to overcome," Reed said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see when Reed returns to the ring and potentially faces John Cena in a one-on-one match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback