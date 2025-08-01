Bronson Reed gets new WWE name after stealing from Roman Reigns on RAW

Bronson Reed was given a new WWE name after stealing from Roman Reigns this past Monday night on RAW. The former North American Champion will be competing in a marquee tag team match this weekend at SummerSlam.

Ad

Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker interrupted Jey Uso during the SummerSlam Kickoff Show today. Reed still had the shoes he stole from Roman Reigns this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Heyman hilariously referred to Reed as "The Tribal Thief" during the SumerSlam Kickoff Show, and you can check it out in the video below.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. This is The Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, and the leader of our group, Bron Breakker," said Heyman.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will be teaming up to battle Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Seth Rollins is also a part of Paul Heyman's faction, but he suffered an injury during his loss to LA Knight last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary also won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match and has until June 2026 to cash in for a title shot.

Ad

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' WWE return

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' return to WWE television.

The Head of the Table went on hiatus following WrestleMania 41 but returned last month on RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo commented on the 40-year-old's return to the promotion. He noted that Reigns didn't help CM Punk upon his return and admitted he didn't know what the issue was between the two stars.

Ad

"When Roman Reigns came in and he helps Jey up, then he goes over to Punk, I don’t even remember the Reigns-Punk history. I don’t remember it at all because it wasn’t a story. It all revolved around matches they had, and this and that and one match runs into the next. I’m like, what is the history between Reigns and Punk? I don’t even remember." [From 47:35 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Reed and Breakker can defeat Reigns and Uso this weekend at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE