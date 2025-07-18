  • home icon
Bronson Reed issues creative warning to Roman Reigns following RAW attack

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 18, 2025 18:18 GMT
Roman Reigns returned to WWE earlier this week (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns returned to WWE earlier this week (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar 'Big' Bronson Reed issued a warning to Roman Reigns in a recent social media update. The OTC had taken out The Auszilla and his stablemate, Bron Breakker, on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of the red brand, the former Undisputed WWE Champion made his much-awaited return. Reigns showed up after the main event to save Jey Uso and CM Punk from a post-match attack from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The Head of the Table cleared the ring and stood tall to end the show.

Earlier today, Bronson Reed took to Instagram to send a creative message directed at The Tribal Chief. The 36-year-old noted that he had wrecked the latter before, referring to the November 15, 2024, episode of SmackDown, where he brutally attacked Reigns and joined forces with the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline for Survivor Series: WarGames. He further issued a warning to Reigns while using his stablemate Seth Rollins' catchphrase.

"I've damaged you before. Now, a ghost is before us. As a friend says, it's time to burn it down. #BRONSON," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting claim about Roman Reigns' WWE return

Roman Reigns' appearance at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, was met with a thunderous pop from the crowd in attendance. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo made an intriguing claim about the return.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE head writer said that he did not know what he should be excited about following Roman's return. Russo added that he had lost track of what was going on and couldn’t recall if there was any tension between Reigns and CM Punk.

"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Roman Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't," he said.
You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Following his return to WWE programming, Roman Reigns is expected to compete at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see how the wrestling promotion books the OTC for the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Edited by Arsh Das
