Bronson Reed issues a statement following his return on WWE RAW

Last night, Triple H brought back another NXT alumni in the form of Bronson Reed, aka Jonah. After his return to WWE RAW, Reed issued a statement to the WWE locker room and the entire WWE Universe.

Last night, The Miz and Dexter Lumis decided to settle their feud in a Ladder match for two heavy bags of money. In the final moments, Bronson Reed made his main roster debut and attacked Lumis, allowing The A-Lister to win the match and reclaim his money.

After WWE RAW, The Miz was confronted by Bronson Reed, who got paid by The A-Lister for his services against Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano. Reed later issued a statement after his return via Twitter. Check it out:

"Hey DUMMIES! REMEMBER... Always secure the bag! 💰"

What did Bronson Reed do before he showed up on WWE RAW?

In 2019, Bronson Reed began working on the Black and Gold brand. After a series of ups and downs, Reed became a top star on the brand when he defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship.

Unfortunately, he was released from his contract by the old regime weeks after he lost the title. Ever since the company released him, he went on to work on the independent circuit.

Bronson Reed also wrestled on major promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, where he defeated former World Champions like Josh Alexander and Okada respectively.

Last night, he made his return on RAW, where he attacked Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano and assisted The Miz in winning the Ladder match. It will be interesting to see what Reed does next on the red brand.

What do you think Bronson Reed will do next on WWE RAW?

