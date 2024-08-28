Bronson Reed makes bold claim following brutal attack on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed made a bold claim on social media today following a heinous attack on WWE RAW. The former North American Champion has been uncontrollable in recent weeks on the red brand.

Earlier this week on RAW, Bronson Reed squared off against Braun Strowman in a singles match. However, the bout got out of hand, and the action continued into the parking lot area. Reed hit Strowman with a thunderous Tsunami Splash on top of a car after the match ended in a no-contest. The 36-year-old took to social media today to claim that Monday nights were made for watching him.

"Face it. Monday nights are made for watching Bronson," he wrote.

Seth Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee for the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam earlier this month. Punk hit The Visionary with a GTS during the match, and Rollins confronted the former AEW star on the August 5 edition of RAW.

However, Reed showed up and brutally attacked Rollins. He hit the former World Heavyweight Champion with multiple Tsunami Splashes and the former World Heavyweight Champion has not returned to WWE RAW since.

Ex-WWE employee claims Bronson Reed's attacks are unrealistic

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that a casual fan would likely find Bronson Reed's attacks to be unrealistic on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo noted that WWE isn't factoring in the thoughts of the casual fan while putting the show together.

The former WWE head writer stated that some fans were likely wondering why security didn't just roll Reed's targets out of the ring before he hit them with the Tsunami Splash.

"Chris, if they're watching Monday's show, Bronson Reed is so over now with everybody, a casual fan is saying, 'Why don't they just roll them out the ring?' Bro, I used to look at everything like a normal person is watching this show. Bro, they don't look at it that way anymore. At all! At all, bro! Because if they did, they would see that a lot of this stuff does not make sense to a casual fan." [From 8:00 – 8:32]

You can check out the video below:

Bronson Reed has never captured a title during his time on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the big man can become champion in the months ahead on RAW.

