Bronson Reed makes serious claim amid injury hiatus

Bronson Reed is currently sidelined due to an injury. During his absence, he has made a serious claim.

Ad

Reed has established himself as a destructive force in the ring ever since he moved up to the main roster. Last year, Reed was responsible for hurting and injuring several WWE stars, including Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. As a result, he was added to the new Bloodline's team for WarGames. During the match, he attempted a tsunami splash off the top of the steel cage and injured his ankle in the process. Since then, he has been out of action.

Ad

Trending

Now, the WWE star has taken to social media to claim that he is better than everyone on the roster.

"How about this. Im better than anyone on any roster, anywhere and ever!"

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bronson Reed reacted to John Cena's WrestleMania 41 win

John Cena made it clear earlier this year that he wanted to win his 17th World Title before retiring at the end of the year. While he lost the Royal Rumble match, he was able to redeem himself and win the Elimination Chamber match, earning an Undisputed WWE Championship match. Following this contest, he turned heel and ambushed Cody Rhodes, beginning their storyline feud.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, both men clashed in an intense battle. Travis Scott also came out to interfere in the match, and this plan worked as Cena was able to hit The American Nightmare with the Undisputed WWE Title and then pin him to win his 17th World Title.

Following this match, Bronson Reed took to social media to react to John Cena's win.

"17," Reed tweeted.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Reed will make his return to the ring from his injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More