Bronson Reed makes serious claim amid injury hiatus

Bronson Reed is currently sidelined due to an injury. During his absence, he has made a serious claim.
Reed has established himself as a destructive force in the ring ever since he moved up to the main roster. Last year, Reed was responsible for hurting and injuring several WWE stars, including Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. As a result, he was added to the new Bloodline's team for WarGames. During the match, he attempted a tsunami splash off the top of the steel cage and injured his ankle in the process. Since then, he has been out of action.
Now, the WWE star has taken to social media to claim that he is better than everyone on the roster.
"How about this. Im better than anyone on any roster, anywhere and ever!"
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
Check out his tweet below:
Bronson Reed reacted to John Cena's WrestleMania 41 win
John Cena made it clear earlier this year that he wanted to win his 17th World Title before retiring at the end of the year. While he lost the Royal Rumble match, he was able to redeem himself and win the Elimination Chamber match, earning an Undisputed WWE Championship match. Following this contest, he turned heel and ambushed Cody Rhodes, beginning their storyline feud.
At WrestleMania 41, both men clashed in an intense battle. Travis Scott also came out to interfere in the match, and this plan worked as Cena was able to hit The American Nightmare with the Undisputed WWE Title and then pin him to win his 17th World Title.
Following this match, Bronson Reed took to social media to react to John Cena's win.
"17," Reed tweeted.
Check out his tweet here:
It will be interesting to see when Reed will make his return to the ring from his injury.