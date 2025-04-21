Injured WWE star reacts to John Cena's WrestleMania 41 win

A current WWE Superstar who is nursing an injury reacted to John Cena's historic win at WrestleMania 41. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of 'Mania to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. This victory also marked his 17th World Championship, breaking Ric Flair's record.
In the final match of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, Cena did everything in his power to beat The American Nightmare, with assistance from rapper Travis Scott, who pulled the referee out of the ring to prevent Rhodes from securing the win.
After hitting the Cross Rhodes on Scott, Rhodes prevented Cena from hitting him with the Undisputed WWE Championship. He contemplated attacking his opponent, but his second-guessing cost him the match. This hesitation allowed The Cenation Leader to hit a low blow before slamming the gold belt onto Rhodes' head.
In a post on X/Twitter, Bronson Reed acknowledged John Cena's historic win.
"17," Reed tweeted.
Bronson Reed is currently sidelined due to a foot injury, causing him to miss WrestleMania 41. He sustained the injury at Survivor Series: WarGames against The Bloodline. He hinted at an early return, but a full recovery was his priority.
Bronson Reed challenged John Cena to a match earlier this year
John Cena kicked off his farewell tour as a babyface, which led to various WWE Superstars challenging him to matches. One of those stars was Bronson Reed, who expressed interest in facing The GOAT before his official retirement at the end of the year.
"Big match John must face me before he retires if he even considers to call himself the goat. He has never experienced the TSUNAMI!" Reed tweeted.
With Cena's heel turn, it will be interesting to see if heel vs. heel is going to happen in the rest of his farewell tour. Bronson Reed has a size advantage over Cena, who has defeated goliath-sized stars throughout his WWE career.
