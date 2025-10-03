CM Punk may want to keep his special Nike collection hidden away. The Second City Saint is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, but it is another Vision member who is eyeing Punk's prized possession.
The Tribal Thief is at it again! After stealing multiple pairs of Roman Reigns' shoes, Bronson Reed might be planning to go after Punk's kicks.
Talking to AFL Today, Reed said that he changed his mind regarding CM Punk's shoes, as he has upped his game recently.
“I’ve said it before, I didn’t really want to steal CM Punk’s shoes because he doesn’t wear shoes that I really like. He wears those hokers a lot, you know? He doesn’t wear anything very nice. But then on Monday, I noticed he was rocking some Nikes, some Supreme collab Nikes. I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe he’s trying to up his shoe game.’ So, maybe I will put my sights onto CM Punk, but we’ll wait and see,” he said.
Well, it looks like Punk's new Supreme collab Nikes have the attention of Aus-Zilla and he might look to add them to his collection.
CM Punk advertised for next week's RAW
At Wrestlepalooza, Punk and AJ Lee teamed up to beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
Punk didn't appear on RAW this week, but he is being advertised for a return to the flagship show next week at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. With Rollins scheduled for a Champion vs. Champion match against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Australia, it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the Voice of the Voiceless.
Perhaps a program with Bronson Reed could be set up, and Punk will have to try and ensure he is not left bare-footed after meeting the Aus-Zilla.
