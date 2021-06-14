Bronson Reed and MSK retain their titles as they decimate Legado Del Fantasma

Bronson Reed and MSK kicked off NXT TakeOver: In Your House as they faced Legado Del Fantasma in a six-man tag team match. The match was a big risk/big reward one, where the winners would take it all.

This included Bronson Reed's NXT North American Championship, as well as MSK's NXT Tag Team titles.

Heading into the match, many expected a fairly even bout, especially considering the chemistry and experience that Legado Del Fantasma has as a faction. However, the results of the match beg to differ, as Bronson Reed and MSK ran through the trio, completely decimating them.

The innovation and pure skill of both MSK and Reed were more than enough to take out Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.

The match was a great one to watch, not just for the in-ring ability of all six competitors, but also for the minute details in WWE's storytelling. It was fun seeing all three members of Legado Del Fantasma do everything in their power to avoid being in the ring with Bronson Reed.

It was a huge win for the champions, and it will be interesting to see how things proceed from here on out, not just for the champs, but for their opponents as well.

What is next for Bronson Reed and MSK?

All three men hold two of NXT's most respectable titles in the North American and NXT Tag Team titles respectively. There are definitely several NXT Superstars who would love to get their hands on those titles.

Bronson Reed will have many challengers looking to get their hands on the North American Championship. Superstars like Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Dexter Lumis are all in contention.

Meanwhile, it looks like MSK's next opponents could be the unlikely duo of Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. However, the latter will have to deal with Grizzled Young Veterans first.

"You are looking at two grown a** men, and in precisely 48 hours we are going to show the world just how 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 we are." #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa



cc: @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/LLNJSrWVGR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021

What do you think is next for both Bronson Reed and MSK? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

