Bronson Reed names his all-time favorite WWE Royal Rumble moment (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed was very quick to name his favorite Royal Rumble moment of all time, recalling a particular event in 1992.

The Royal Rumble 1992 match was a special one in its own right, as the winner would acquire the World Heavyweight Championship title as a result. The bout featured some massive names like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and many more. In the end, it was Flair who stood tall, ending the night with a memorable promo.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Bronson Reed named the 1992 installment of Royal Rumble as his favorite:

"For me personally, it's the whole Royal Rumble 1992 match. I think it's star-studded from beginning to end. You have Ric Flair win, become champion, deliver that amazing promo after the match. So Royal Rumble '92, if you have never seen it, go watch it. [3:13 onwards]

Bronson Reed reveals the name of a certain WWE champion who used to be his fan

While this may come as a surprise to many, Rhea Ripley was apparently a fan of Bronson Reed back in the day.

Speaking to Xavier Woods on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, Reed stated:

"Rhea was obviously here just before me, but when I was wrestling on the indies in Australia, she was a fan in the crowd watching me. And so she was like a big fan, and I'm sure she will admit it. But she used to come to the shows and stuff. and that inspired her to start training. I got to watch her be a fan in the crowd, start training, and then go to WWE. So it is like, weird to see that sort of stuff," he said.

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. From being a fan of Reed to having young wrestlers idolize her, she has come a long way.

