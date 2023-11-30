Bronson Reed provides hilarious update after viral NXT spot

Bronson Reed has finally shared an update on his private parts after the viral NXT spot during his Fatal 4-Way match on Tuesday night.

Reed returned to NXT to participate in a Fatal Four-Way match against Wes Lee, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano. Lee had to win the match to earn another shot at the NXT North American Championship, which Dominik Mysterio currently holds.

It was a very entertaining match with some pretty memorable moments, one of which was a unique and hilarious spot that involved all four competitors. Reed was carrying Lee, while Grimes tried to flip over the 330-pound behemoth.

Gargano used the opportunity to use Grimes a slingshot, hitting Reed in his private area much to the delight of fans in attendance.

Here's the video of the hilarious spot:

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed finally gave an update on his condition and told his followers on X that his private parts are alright and recovering.

"It's okay ... the MEAT BALLS are healing," Reed wrote.

Expand Tweet

Reed had the match won and was about to hit the Tsunami on Gargano when Ivar of the Viking Raiders attacked him. The two behemoths brawled once again just a day after their crazy encounter on WWE RAW.

Bronson Reed comments on CM Punk's WWE return

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Bronson Reed was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series. Reed said he thought it was a good move for the company, and the moment felt so surreal when it happened.

"In my opinion, I think it's good for WWE," Reed said. "It's great business. I think you'd be silly not to bring him out. It was sort of surreal honestly to see him there last night and doing his promo in the ring. It's just something I didn't, even two months ago, I was like, 'Ah, that'll never happen.' So very surreal." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

If CM Punk officially gets assigned to WWE RAW, he'll have some fresh matchups against stars such as Reed and many more. But before Reed moves on to a new feud, he'll need to take down Ivar.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how impressed are you with Bronson Reed since his return to the WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes