Bronson Reed puts Gunther on notice ahead of their WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Bronson Reed is set to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The 35-year-old warned the reigning champion, Gunther, ahead of their match on RAW.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Reed squared off in a Triple-Threat Match. Despite his recent unsuccessful attempts to beat The Ring General, Gable once again threw himself in the mix to become the number-one contender.

However, it was Reed who emerged victorious and will receive his title shot on the season premiere of RAW. Taking on to Twitter, he put The Ring General on notice.

"Gunther bout to get it bros!!!," Reed shared.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about him managing WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Jim Cornette is regarded as one of the best and most experienced wrestling managers of all time.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he claimed that a pair featuring him and Gunther would have generated a lot of money, especially if the duo was together in a particular territory.

Cornette said:

"That, not only is actually in the WWE but pretty much everywhere, was a better spot than a tag team even though the midnight Rock n Roll angle caused us to be used in more main events than most tag teams even in the NWA. The big top spot would have been wrestling Flair or wrestling the WWF Champion or wrestling the area singles guy. So, there would have been probably more money if Gunther and I were together in a particular territory or place. FTR could have been fun I think but we would have made a little money with Gunther."

The Ring General has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Chad Gable, among other major names.

