Bronson Reed puts Jacob Fatu on notice for his actions against Braun Strowman; makes it known how he feels

Bronson Reed put Jacob Fatu on notice after he assaulted Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fatu's match with The Monster of all Monsters ended in disqualification.

Fatu competed in only his second-ever singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event. His first was against Jey Uso ahead of the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

On Twitter/X, Bronson Reed claimed the chaos caused by Fatu was almost familiar, as he was impressed with his actions. Reed had previously assaulted Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW, hitting him with multiple Tsunamis.

"This chaos is familiar... almost. But. I like it!" wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's tweet below:

Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed were teammates in the Men's WarGames Match, representing The Bloodline against the OG Bloodline. In recent weeks, there has been a major change to The Bloodline, especially after Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in The Tribal Combat Match. Sikoa has made one appearance since losing the Ula Fala to Reigns, but the former Tribal Chief has yet to break his silence.

Jacob Fatu's feud with Strowman began upon the former Universal Champion's return to TV when he saved LA Knight from The Bloodline. Their feud could be far from over, considering the latter's latest message after Saturday Night's Main Event.

