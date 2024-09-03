Bronson Reed questions WWE's major decision regarding Braun Strowman after missing RAW

Bronson Reed has reacted to WWE replacing him in the Intercontinental Championship tournament with Braun Strowman. On last week's Monday Night RAW, Reed hit a massive Tsunami on Strowman on the hood of a car.

On this week's RAW, The Monster of All Monsters returned and was ready to enter the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. He replaced Reed in a Triple Threat Match against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus.

Taking to Twitter/X, Reed questioned WWE's booking decision to replace him in the Triple Threat Match with Strowman. The former NXT North American Champion missed RAW due to illness.

"Wait .... so they replaced me with the "monster" I slayed last week??? What the F," wrote Reed.

Despite being hit with a massive Tsunami last week, Strowman won the Triple Threat Match against Kaiser and Sheamus on Monday. The former Intercontinental Champion pinned Kaiser after The Celtic Warrior was taken out by Pete Dunne.

Vince Russo believes Bronson Reed vs. John Cena isn't a good idea

Vince Russo isn't keen on witnessing a potential singles match between Bronson Reed and John Cena. He also recalled the latter's loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer claimed that Cena's loss to Theory hurt his momentum. He said:

"When you bring that up, you know what immediately comes to my mind? Bro, Austin Theory beat Cena. I mean like, come on (...) When it's something to me that's like so ridiculous, you know whatchamacallit, Sami [Zayn] beating Gunther. When it's something to be that, like no way in a million years would that ever have happened, it's so hard for me to forget it."

In recent weeks, Bronson Reed has made a huge statement on Monday Night RAW. After SummerSlam 2024, he attacked Seth Rollins, hitting him with six Tsunamis. He also set his sights on R-Truth and The Miz before taking out Braun Strowman.

