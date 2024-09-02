John Cena and Bronson Reed facing each other at WWE WrestleMania is a bad idea, feels veteran (Exclusive)

Bronson Reed has been making quite the name for himself over the past few weeks in WWE, owing to his ferocity. However, a veteran still thinks the prospect of having him face John Cena at WrestleMania is not exciting.

Bronson was seen attacking big names like Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman recently, demolishing them both in each encounter. While his booking so far has been top-notch, Vince Russo thinks that John Cena has been fumbled to the point where even having him lose against Reed at the next WrestleMania may not be worth it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained that John Cena's loss against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 made no sense and hurt The Cenation Leader's star power.

"When you bring that up, you know what immediately comes to my mind? Bro, Austin Theory beat Cena. I mean like, come on... When it's something to me that's like so ridiculous, you know whatchamacallit, Sami beating Gunther. When it's something to be that, like no way in a million years would that ever have happened, it's so hard for me to forget it." [4:25 onwards]

The WWE veteran wants Bronson Reed to squash Seth Rollins again

According to Vince Russo, the only logical booking for Bronson Reed at this point is to dominate Seth Rollins again when the latter returns to action.

Bronson's attack on Seth left The Visionary in shambles, needing him to take time off to recover. While Vince Russo thinks this should mark the beginning of a dominant run for Bronson Reed, he believes the WWE creative department will fumble the character.

"Bro there is only one thing you can do as far as I am concerned and they are gonna go the complete opposite way. Let him continue to do this and squash people and Tsunami [sic] people and beat people, and finally Rollins come back? Bro you gotta have him do the same thing to Rollins again. You know they are not gonna. You know that's gonna be end of Bronson Reed just like it was the end of Nakamura," he said. [1:08 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see how Bronson's run in WWE will pan out.

