WWE is all set to fumble a rising powerhouse star, warns Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE has not always been the best at booking rising talent to make sure they get over, and Vince Russo thinks something similar is going to happen again. According to him, a particularly skilled star seems to be heading in the wrong direction in terms of storyline.

Bronson Reed is one of the toughest names on the main roster at the moment. In a recent episode of RAW, Reed was seen attacking Seth Rollins out of nowhere and delivering six Tsunamis to his hapless victim. This led to The Visionary having to be carried away on a stretcher. While this segment was reportedly done to write Rollins off the active scene due to injuries, it did elevate the 36-year-old as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo, stated that the promotion should have Reed squash Seth again once he returns, to cement his vicious strength. However, the former WWE head writer felt that the Stamford-based company would do exactly the opposite and fumble with the rising star's progress.

"Bro there is only one thing you can do as far as I am concerned and they are gonna go the complete opposite way. Let him continue to do this and squash people and Tsunami [sic] people and beat people, and finally Rollins come back? Bro you gotta have him do the same thing to Rollins again. You know they are not gonna. You know that's gonna be end of Bronson Reed just like it was the end of Nakamura," he said. [1:08 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The WWE star seems very confident in his abilities

Despite being relatively new to the active WWE scene, Bronson Reed does not seem to doubt his own talent in any way.

His recent rampage has claimed a number of victims over the past few weeks, including Seth Rollins, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman. Taking to X (fka Twitter), Reed made a bold claim regarding his status in the company, indicating he was going for the top spot on RAW.

"Face it. Monday nights are made for watching Bronson," he wrote.

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Bronson Reed in WWE.

