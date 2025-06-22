Bronson Reed rants about downside of WWE schedule ahead of RAW

Bronson Reed ranted about an issue he had with WWE's schedule. The 36-year-old is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on RAW.

Reed took to social media ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW to rant about traveling. The former champion noted that he always had issues traveling, and you can check out his Instagram story by clicking here.

"I don't know if I've ever had smooth travel. Always some s***," he wrote.

Reed missed several months of action after getting injured while attempting a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year. He recently returned to RAW and joined Paul Heyman's faction.

The former North American Champion competed in a Fatal 4-Way King of the Ring Tournament first-round match on RAW but came up short. The veteran is in a rivalry with LA Knight, and the two stars battled this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown in a match that ended in a disqualification.

Former WWE writer claims Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker need a team name

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker needed a tag team name.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are now wearing matching black gear as a part of the faction with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on the red brand. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Reed and Breakker needed to be given a tag team name. The veteran noted that simply giving them matching gear was not enough.

"My thing with this is, why are they coming out in black gear? Give them some kind of a gimmick, give them some kind of a name. They shouldn’t just be coming out in matching black gear," he said. [From 56:27 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month at the PLE after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker interfered. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Reed moving forward on RAW.

